In his farewell remarks at the Beachwood City Council meeting Dec. 20, Mayor Martin S. Horwitz referred to the Cleveland Jewish News as the “Cleveland Jewish Enquirer.”
“At the height of the media frenzy, led by the Cleveland Jewish Enquirer, I mean Jewish News, one of the directors called me to a meeting organized with other city directors,” he said. “They wanted me to know they were behind me 100%. They knew it was politically motivated and that I had shown them nothing, but respect and collaboration in city hall.”
Horwitz said his staff wrote letters of support for him as he faced a $30,000 city council investigation into his conduct toward female employees. Settlements to a former city employee and a current city employee totaled $40,000.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Co., which publishes the Cleveland Jewish News, filed a lawsuit July 22, 2020, seeking public records it had been denied by the city of Beachwood. Under terms of a settlement, which included the provision of those public records, Beachwood paid $31,479 for all of the CJPC’s attorneys’ fees.
Horwitz’s actions cost the city a total of more than $130,000 while in office as mayor.