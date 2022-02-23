As Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus addressed residents during the Solon State of the City on Feb. 23, he touched on all of the city’s successes in the past year as well as gave insight into what is to come for the community.
Organized by the Solon Chamber of Commerce, Kraus began his address reflecting on both past and current hardships affecting the world.
“There is a lot going on in this world that we are all digesting – stuff going on in far off regions of Ukraine, and a lot going on in our own country, issues that affect our own country that certainly come down to the city of Solon,” he said. “Issues of the workforce, trying to get workers to qualify and fit our jobs. There are supply chain issues affecting everyone. There are remote work issues. And a little issue called inflation is affecting every facet of our lives. But, today, I’m just going to focus on Solon – what we’re doing and what we did.”
Throughout 2021, Kraus shared that 33 businesses opened in Solon, including Pop Culture CLE, CLEan Express Car Wash, Elle, Birdigo and Sola Salons. The Swagelok Global Headquarters & Innovation Center also held its grand opening, where its current headquarters has been since 1965. He also touched on Nestle’s plans to create the Culinary Innovation Center and the redevelopment of its test kitchens and main auditorium at its corporate office on Bainbridge Road.
“It says a lot about the community of Solon, and it says a lot about the entrepreneurial spirit of our community,” he said, sharing photos of just some of the ribbon cuttings held over the last year.
Kraus also spoke about the new development coming to the former Hawthorne Valley Country Club site, featuring 105 new homes for the age 50 and older community on 32 acres. He also shared comments about Solon Community Living, a 14-unit housing development for residents with disabilities founded by Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian, along with the opening of the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center.
Kraus shared news about the Solon Innovation Center, a partnership with the City of Solon and the Cuyahoga County Public Library that will promote the manufacturing workforce as a positive career, which is coming to the Solon branch on Portz Parkway.
“It enables us to engage with the business community for ideas and support, and provide exposure to career paths, training and equipment,” he said, saying the space will include open study space, collaboration space, a meeting room for up to 100 people, five group study rooms and three collaboration pods.
As part of the Solon Mobility Task Force, Kraus touched on the upcoming RTA route expansion into the Central Retail District.
“It benefits all of us, and it benefits our workers,” he said, adding that four additional RTA shelters were also installed throughout the city.
As an introduction into the incoming infrastructure projects throughout the community, Kraus said a large focus continues to be on “fixing roads and fixing sewers.”
“We spend easily over $20 million a year, and it’s the best investment we ever make,” he said. “Making sure we have the roads and sewers fixed. It’s not the sexiest thing in the world, but it may be the single most important thing we do.”
Kraus also touched on the Solon Connects plan to build stronger bike and pedestrian connections throughout the city, which recently received recognition from the Ohio Chapter of the American Planning Association. In touching on the city’s master plan, Kraus detailed some of the upcoming projects – including a 120-acre nature preserve dubbed “Blue Heron” and a new Vitalia Senior Living facility, as well as the recently approved Solon Chagrin Falls Trail which was approved by city council on Feb. 22 in partnership with the Cleveland Metroparks.
“I know it’s just a trail, but it’s more than that,” he said. “Trails provide health and wellness, a safe place to walk so you’re not next to cars, economic development opportunities … brings young families to the community, and people just getting together.”
Kraus closed his address noting that while Solon does a lot year after year, everything overarchingly comes down to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
“Everything we do, whether it’s hiring, promotion or how we treat people, it has to be through the lens of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” he said. “It starts at home, at city hall, our schools and in our businesses.”