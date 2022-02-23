Solon City Council’s unanimously approval of two agreements with the Cleveland Metroparks to construct and manage the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail at its Feb. 22 meeting brings to fruition plans for land the city bought 30 years ago.
The vote authorized Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus to execute the lease and management agreement and a project development agreement obligating the city to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million toward the trail’s construction.
The city purchased the land when Bob Paulson was mayor, Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 23, and Kraus said converting the former railroad into trails was a vision he hoped to realize the first week he was in office.
“It’ll be awesome,” he said. “There’s not much more I can say than that.”
The city is obligated to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million for design and construction, with the most expensive aspect being a bridge across the Chagrin River. Solon will provide the funds for design, construction, permits, inspection and fundraising for the project, to be appropriated by Solon City Council and will be able to apply grant funding to the project.
Kraus said the city will look to the state capital budget and the recently passed federal infrastructure bill as well as other federal funding.
In 2018, Solon received a $499,208 award from the Clean Ohio Trails Fund and a $300,000 Ohio Capital Budget grant.
Residents who live along the trail expressed concerns over safety and privacy at the Feb. 22 meeting. Far fewer spoke in favor. This was the third reading of the ordinance. Council held a special meeting Feb. 17 devoted to the trail. That meeting lasted more than two hours at which there was also public comment.
Many residents at the Feb. 22 meeting whose homes abut the trail spoke about their concerns for privacy and security, in some cases reiterating concerns they had raised at the Feb. 17 meeting.
Solon resident Matthew Seifert was one of them.
He said, “I was the 14-year-old who spoke against the trail the last time it was proposed.”
Matthew quoted crime statistics from what he called a comparable trail in Westerville, a suburb of Columbus.
“This trail is within 50 feet of every home that abuts it and some come as close as 15 or 18 feet,” he said of the Solon trail. “Solon has trouble preventing cars from getting broken into, even in gated Signature,” Matthew said. “What happens when all the aforementioned issues are added and there’s only one person patrolling for eight hours a day. If you care about these residents, you will vote no.”
Tom Bennett spoke on behalf of the Solon Chamber of Commerce regarding the impact of a trail on businesses.
“The opportunity to boost spending at local businesses, the amount of influence a trail has over business location, business relocation, resigning of leases (are) certainly keys to our tax revenues, and we also talk about increased level in amenities that employers can offer employees in attracting and retaining employees in a very tough competitive environment,” said Bennett, president and CEO of the chamber.
He said the trail offers an opportunity to keep city revenue strong.
Steven Marino said he was studying for the entrance exam for dental school, and every day in the summer he bicycled to the library.
“I wanted to do it for fitness, I wanted to do it to be a little bit more green. I think this is a green initiative. It’s something we should all care about,” he said.
When Marino asked people to set aside their security and privacy concerns, there was heckling.
Vice Mayor Nancy E. Meany then said to those in attendance, “Please be respectful.”
Marino said he bicycled on Bainbridge Road every day.
“How many times did I get passed at 50- to 60 miles an hour? You think that’s fun for me?” he said. “There’s some nice painted lines out there, out on Bainbridge Road. How many of you have biked on those painted lines? Yeah, do you feel safe? Does that little piece of paint make you feel safe?”
He also said people often park in the bike lane.
Marino also said he understood concerns regarding screening and hoped those concerns would be addressed.
“There is no doubt that there are privacy concerns with many of the streets and houses in Ward 3,” Ward 3 Councilman Jeremy Zelwin said at the Feb. 22 meeting. “I’m acutely aware of the potential privacy concerns related to the trail.”
Based on his conversations with public safety officials, he also said it is not a safety or security matter, contrary to residents’ security concerns.
“I’m making a commitment if this passes that I will work with each of those that are directly impacted to work with you and the Metroparks to find a solution. You may not be happy with the solution, but I’m confident based on the reputation and what they’ve said in their agreement last week that they will address the privacy concern.”
He told the CJN Feb. 23, “I’m very pleased and excited for the project. I’m happy that we’ve got the best partner that we could have for the city to build the trail and the expertise that the Metroparks brings to the table.”
Ward 2 Councilman Robert N. Pelunis made a motion to amend the language of the lease and management agreement as it relates to capital repairs to add Solon’s approval of any capital pursuant to the city’s procurement policy at the time of the capital repair. Ward 7 City Councilman William I. Russo seconded the motion. The amendment passed unanimously.
Ward 6 City Councilman Bob Shimits made the motion for final approval. Ward 1 City Councilman Macke Bentley seconded.
Russo, Shimits and Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Kan spoke in favor of the agreement prior to the vote.
Explaining that the trail runs past his house, Shimits said, “I have a lot of skin in the game. … Screening is going to definitely be a challenge at my house.”
The proposed four-mile hiking and biking trail would include 2.1 miles within Solon. It will run along the former Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. railroad line and will extend from SOM Center Road, next to the Carter Lumber property and the Aldi/Hobby Lobby shopping center in Solon, into Bentleyville, through the Metroparks and eventually to Chagrin Falls.
Meany invited Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, to speak prior to the vote.
“I do want to address a few of the comments made tonight. I think we’ve already shown that we are listening,” McDermott said. “We received several phone calls, several emails and we like to be a very responsive partner.”
McDermott said the Metroparks had answered all questions raised by residents.
“We do look forward to working with the city and the neighbors on the screening to make sure that there is a cohesive approach to making sure that we can do the best we can all do and really look forward to executing on this trail.”