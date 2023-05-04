Even with the “negative affects” of Cleveland Clinic’s pullout from the former TRW world headquarters building and adjoining space in Lyndhurst and the loss of its tax base, Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward presented a positive outlook for the city’s future, and pride for past and ongoing accomplishments. He also thanked staff, partnering cities, and county and state representatives during his May 1 State of the City address attended by about 60 people at the Lyndhurst Community Center.
As a resident of Lyndhurst for 46 years, Ward said continued growth and improvements to the city and its services would keep the city vibrant, safe and desirable. He said the city will continue to monitor its income closely for areas of concern, citing Cleveland Clinic’s pullout and its recent decision to demolish the building it was gifted in 2003.
“We have been, and will continue to engage the Clinic to ensure something positive comes from all of this, but they were one of our largest income tax withholders, so the negative impacts have been realized for some time already,” he said.
The city will adjust, and “in true Lyndhurst fashion, muscle through,” he said.
“All things considered, hard work, conservative forecasting and cautious spending maintains your city on a solid financial footing,” he said.
Ward lauded the city’s finance department, saying the city earned a “AA2” bond rating through borrowing $1 million each year for road programs and promptly repaying the debt before it was due saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest.
He called it “a strategy which keeps us known and well-regarded by the rating institutions.”
Ward said the rating was key when the city borrowed for the fire station replacement and renovation project. He said in the past two years, more than $3.5 million in grant funds, and another $1.3 million in reimbursements was received for projects and initiatives such as playground and park improvements, water-line replacements, road resurfacing, critical equipment purchases and more was received due to the finance department’s work.
He said in the past two years, the building department has managed occupancy registrations and issued permits generating over $1 million and has overseen over $13 million in renovation and new construction projects and provided residents with advice.
Regarding the city’s service department, Ward said it tended to over 100 lane miles of roadways, more than 8,000 trees, playgrounds and parks, sewers, and collected over 8,000 tons of trash and 4,000 tons of recyclables and yard waste, while also maintaining the city’s vehicles.
Ward said last year the fire department responded to nearly 3,000 incidents, about 2,300 being emergency calls, and over 1,500 required hospital transport.
He asked residents to be vigilant though, in and beyond the 4.7-square-mile border of Lyndhurst, a city of about 14,000 residents, and keep cars and homes locked, and beware of scammers.
“We need to be the extra eyes our law enforcement officers rely upon,” he said. “It takes a village and this village is ours.”
He said the city is getting younger, citing the recently released decennial census, but 28% of its residents are elderly. He said the Community Partnership on Aging oversees the monthly distribution of an average of 150 produce boxes and 55 pantry boxes, about 5,400 pounds of food per month, and in addition, the Meals on Wheels program distributes hundreds of meals from the community center building five days per week.