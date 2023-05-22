MAZON, a national organization fighting to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel, will hold a virtual guided tour of The Hunger Museum at 11 a.m. May 25.
Launched in March, The Hunger Museum is a digital exploration into the social and political history of hunger in America, how hunger in the nation was almost ended, and how individuals can band together to do it again. It utilizes technology to provide a virtual experience in a modern museum space, and is symbolically located in Washington, D.C., near the Washington Monument, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a release announcing its opening.
The tour is free and open to all, but is geared towards an adult audience. A link to the tour will be provided upon registration.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/3Byxq0L.