McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland had several attorneys and the firm recognized by several publications. Other attorneys also achieved accomplishments.
The firm’s news highlights include:
• The firm was awarded a top workplaces of 2020 honor by The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com for the first time
• Christian Patno was voted into the American Board of Trial Advocates
• Ann-Marie Ahern was inducted into the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law 2020 Hall of Fame
• Christian Patno and Colin Ray were sworn into the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys board of directors
• Joshua Berggrun was awarded Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Executives
• Jennifer R. Hallos joined the firm as a principal, specializing in trusts and estates, taxation and business and corporate
• The firm achieved No. 1 spot for “top teams” fundraisers for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event
• The firm’s employees supported Cleveland Legal Aid, Harvest for Hunger, The American Heart Association and InMotion
The firm’s 2021 Best Lawyers designations are:
• Best Law Firm – one national tier ranking and 20 metropolitan rankings
• Attorneys – Ann-Marie Ahern, David Cuppage, Brian Farnan, Rob Glickman, Tobias Hirshman, Kimon Karas, Robert Kracht, Kenneth Liffman, David Lum, Michael Makofsky, Christian Patno, Andrew Perry, Richard Rabb, Charles Royer, David Schaefer and John Seich
• Ones to Watch award – Jack Moran
The firm’s 2021 Super Lawyers designations are:
• Attorneys – Ann-Marie Ahern, Hugh Berkson, David Cuppage, Rob Glickman, Tobias Hirshman, Kimon Karas, Robert Kracht, Kenneth Liffman, Christian Patno, Richard Rabb, Charles Royer, David Schaefer and John Seich
• Top lists – Ohio Top 100: Ann-Marie Ahern, Christian Patno and David Schaefer; Ohio Top 10: Christian Patno; Ohio Top 50 Women: Ann-Marie Ahern; Cleveland Top 50: Ann-Marie Ahern, Christian Patno and David Schaefer; and Cleveland Top 50 Women - Ann-Marie Ahern
• Rising Stars – Danielle Garson, Jack Moran, Nicholas Oleski and Colin Ray
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA is at 101 W. Prospect Ave., Suite 1800.