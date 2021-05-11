McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA announced the relocation of its downtown Cleveland headquarters this summer.
The firm signed a lease with Zamir Equities to occupy almost 27,000 square feet of office space on the top two floors of 1111 Superior Ave., a 28-story office building in Cleveland’s central business district, according to a news release.
“We are very excited to start a new chapter of the firm’s history in one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Cleveland,” Robert T. Glickman, managing principal of the firm, said in the release. “Not only will we have plenty of space to accommodate the growth plans we have for the firm, but our clients and staff will benefit from the building’s unique and breathtaking lakefront views and modern conveniences. It’s definitely going to be different for us.”
The firm has been headquartered on the 18th floor of the Midland Building in the Landmark Office Towers of Tower City for 32 years. According to the release, the move will allow for more growth within the firm and the new lease is for just over 11 years.
“We’ve grown a lot over the last several years, with plans to continue growing, so it was time to upgrade our offices and take on space that will help us deliver more for our clients,” principal Kenneth B. Liffman, who helped lead the firm’s relocation search, said in the release. “We’re getting really terrific new office space and we’re reinvesting in the local economy. It’s an exciting time to be a part of McCarthy Lebit.”