Denise McCory was named president of the Metropolitan campus of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
“My focus has always been on building a can-do attitude on campus,” McCory said in a news release. “Tri-C offers life-changing opportunities for our students. The key is to inspire them to find the success that is within their reach.”
McCory served as interim president of the campus for the past 16 months. She has spent two decades at the college, first joining as NASA’s Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy in 2001.
In 2012, McCory was appointed dean of student affairs at Metro campus, directing enrollment and retention efforts while guiding student support services.
She later transitioned to dean of academic affairs at Eastern campus in Highland Hills, leading administrative actions related to accreditations and scheduling while working with faculty and staff.
As interim president at Metro campus, she oversaw construction projects, expanded dual enrollment programs with Cleveland Metropolitan School District and provided leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCory lives in Shaker Heights.