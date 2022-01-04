Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at Shabbat services Jan. 14.
The service begins at 6:15 p.m. and will feature guest speaker DeRay Mckesson, an author, activist, speaker and podcast host. The service will be in-person and attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will also be streamed live from Fairmount Temple’s website, fairmounttemple.org, and on the temple’s Facebook page.
Mckesson is a civil rights activist who focuses on issues of innovation, equity and justice, according to a news release. He has worked to connect individuals with knowledge and tools, and provide citizens and policymakers with policies that ensure equity. He is also the host of the weekly podcast Pod Save The People, which aims to create space for conversation about issues related to justice, equity and identity, and author of the book “On the Other Side of Freedom: Race and Justice in a Divided America.”
Fairmount Temple is 23737 Fairmount Blvd.
For more information, visit fairmounttemple.org or call 216-464-1330.