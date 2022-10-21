Marilyn McMillin, the director of business development for the Solon Chamber of Commerce, will become president and CEO, effective Oct. 24, board chair Tom Jackson announced in an Oct. 20 email to chamber members and friends.
McMillin emerged as the top candidate after a monthlong search to replace Tom Bennett, whose last day with the Chamber was Sept. 30.
She brings exciting new insights, energy and expertise to the position and the entire board of directors is looking forward to the next chapter for the Solon chamber under Marilyn’s leadership, Jackson wrote.
Mary Sullivan had accepted the job when Bennett announced he was leaving for a career change and had agreed to stay on until Sept. 30 to help with the transition. However, Sullivan rescinded her acceptance Sept. 6, the day she was to start her role and about two weeks after accepting the position. As a result, Bennett had agreed to help in a consultative role from October to December, Jackson had previously written.
