Randell McShepard of Beachwood, vice president of public affairs and chief talent officer of RPM International, Inc. in Medina received the AJC Cleveland 2022 Richard H. Adler Community Leadership Award Sept. 20 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
More than 250 people attended the ceremony for the award, which has been given annually since 1996 to honor Adler’s legacy by recognizing a visionary leader for their professional accomplishments, service to community and commitment to building bridges of understanding, according to a news release.
“Randy is one of our community’s most accomplished and respected civic leaders … a distinguished corporate executive, and a transformative leader who brings words to action, and actions to greater impact,” AJC Cleveland president Jill Zimon said in the release.
Last year’s recipient, Robyn Minter Smyers, said in the release, “Randy is true to his roots, his sightlines are special, his service is a family affair, and he is willing to speak truth to power.”
In accepting this award, McShepard said in the release, “The need for AJC is more pressing than ever.”
He spoke about the need for “listening, collaboration, and coalition building” and working toward a community that “celebrates diversity and inclusion and shuns bigotry and hate.”
The program also featured the award’s first recipient, the Rev Otis Moss, who offered the invocation; Tom Adler, who spoke about his father’s life and legacy; and Bob Gries, who regaled the audience about his 60 years with AJC before extolling McShepard’s leadership qualities, the release stated.
The evening also provided an opportunity to talk about the recent rise in antisemitism and hatred close to home and around the country.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, in a video address, said, “Antisemitism and bigotry are reprehensible and have no place in our community.”
Zimon noted AJC’s work to raise awareness, improve understanding and offer concrete ways to eradicate antisemitism and all forms of hatred, and highlighted AJC’s new Call to Action Against Antisemitism and Translate Hate, an AJC online glossary of antisemitic terms and tropes.