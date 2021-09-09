Medworks took a trip to the rustic, historic and scenic Century Village in Burton Village Aug. 28 for its annual fundraiser, Medfest 2021, which offered music and foodie fare with a beautiful backdrop.
The Lyndhurst-based organization that provides free medical, dental, vision and mental health care to uninsured and underinsured Northeast Ohioans, founded by Zac Ponsky, aimed to raise funds to further provide health care to the local community.
A farm-to-table dinner was served by chef Kelli Hanley-Potts and the Cleveland Field Kitchen, and Mason’s Creamery offered custom desserts. The event, attended by 285 people, also included musical acts, food truck offerings, drinks and mingling in a summery small-town atmosphere.