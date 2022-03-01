South Euclid could see its first medical marijuana dispensary by the end of this year or early 2023.

At a Feb. 14 city council meeting, council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit that would allow the Nevada-based The Source dispensary, named in the legislation as The Source Holding Ohio LLC, to open at 14481 Cedar Road in the former Huntington Bank building.

When medical marijuana sales became legal in Ohio in 2017, city council approved legislation that would allow dispensaries within the city as a conditional use, and also set up guidelines preventing the businesses from being near schools, libraries, churches or playgrounds.

According to Michael Love, city economic development director, The Source was one of 12 applications received when applications for dispensaries were reopened in 2021 and was one of seven businesses randomly selected from those applications. If all goes according to plan, The Source will lease the building, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.

“This will be our first medical marijuana dispensary in South Euclid,” he said, with the closest one being Buckeye Relief in Cleveland Heights, which is set to open early this year. “Beyond that, you have to go pretty far west or east to access a dispensary. Out of those applying, we were happy (The Source) was selected.”

The former Huntington Bank building also seemed “somewhat conducive” for The Source, as it is both a free-standing building and soon to be fully vacant once Arova, a kosher restaurant, moves to the Cedar Center shopping plaza in a few weeks.

“It’s going to be totally vacant, so they can come in and do a comprehensive renovation of the building,” Love said. “We think it works out well as a location for the dispensary, and it will beautify a building that definitely needs some love.”

Love said he also believes the community will respond well to the dispensary.

“In our discussions with The Source, they’ve said they want to be very supportive of the community and want to be involved,” he said. “We don’t know exactly how that will play out as it is still to be determined, but we think they will be a good community partner.”

Before moving forward, The Source has a few more approvals on the state level, which is a “three-to-six month process,” Love said. Then they have to submit all of their plans to the city for review, which is administered through the building and fire departments.

Ruth Gray, South Euclid City Council president, told the CJN that the city has “done our due diligence” and believed a dispensary within the community “warranted opportunity.”

“Medical marijuana is something our society needs and is regulated,” she said. “The ability for people to create entrepreneurship on it while also serving a medical need is something in line with what South Euclid wanted to do.”

Gray added The Source has “done their homework,” and she believes they can present a “good application” to the state for their licenses when the time comes.

Love mirrored the sentiment that a medical marijuana dispensary, and specifically The Source, is a good fit for the South Euclid community.

“We look forward to working with The Source because everything that we’ve heard and discussed with them shows them to be a really good company that aims to be very involved,” he said.

The Source has four locations in Nevada – two in Las Vegas, one in Reno and another in Henderson. Simon Nankervis, CEO of The Source, previously lived in Columbus for several years and worked for Designer Brands.