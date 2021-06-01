Medical Mutual has pledged a $1 million gift to Cuyahoga Community College Foundation to address the current needs of Tri-C students. The gift was announced during the foundation’s virtual 2021 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon.
As part of a three-part initiative, the funding will be used to establish the Medical Mutual Workforce Training Endowed Scholarship, the Medical Mutual Student Response Endowment Fund and support the expansion of the Western Campus Food Pantry.
“We are excited to partner with Medical Mutual on this trio of initiatives,” Megan O’Bryan, president of the Tri-C Foundation, said in a news release. “Their generous investment in Tri-C shows they are committed to our students and to the future of Northeast Ohio.”
The workforce scholarship will support students seeking credentials and degrees in high-demand industries like IT and manufacturing. The student response fund will support undeserved students by meeting short-term needs that can create barriers to continuing their education, including providing food, housing costs, transportation, technology, uniforms and professional license fees. The expanded Western Campus Food Pantry will stock fresh and nonperishable food to better serve Tri-C students in need.
“This partnership with Tri-C and the Tri-C Foundation contributes to Medical Mutual’s mission and efforts to support the community,” Rick Chiricosta, chairman, president and CEO of Medical Mutual and member of the Tri-C Foundation board of directors, said in the release. “We are proud to make these investments in access and affordability, and we look forward to the continued accomplishments of Tri-C students.”