Cleveland-based nonprofit Medwish International and its sister organization Medworks are coordinating a large-scale Ukrainian relief donation drive March 12 and March 13 to address critical supply shortages resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The list of requested supplies range from first aid kits, to sleeping bags to personal hygiene items. All supplies will be sent directly to those affected by the escalating Ukrainian crisis, which has resulted in more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries.

MedWish has already shipped out 6,000 pounds of supplies in the past week, but the need for donations continues to grow, according to a news release. This is the first of several planned donation drives throughout the Greater Cleveland community.

In a combined statement from Zac Ponsky, founder and co-president of Medworks, and Lee Ponsky, president and founder of MedWish International, the two brothers wrote, “People around the world are horrified and shocked by what’s happening in the Ukraine and they want to do what they can to help. We’re in a great position to connect our community with those in need right now.”

Donations will be accepted at University Hospitals Customer Service Center at 20800 Harvard Road in Highland Hills from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.