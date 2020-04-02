To respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting local shortage of medical supplies, MedWish International is working with local health care and county leaders to provide donations of masks, gowns, goggles, face shields, respiratory supplies and hygiene supplies, according to a news release.
To donate personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other critically needed supplies, contact Tony Monaco at tmonaco@medwish.org.
Financial contributions to MedWish can be made at medwish.org/donate. For more information about the organization, contact Sakina Kapasi at skapasi@medwish.org.