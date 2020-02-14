For MedWish International, summer means medical brigades.
This year, the Cleveland-based nonprofit, which repurposes medical supplies and equipment discarded by the healthcare industry while providing humanitarian aid to individuals and organizations that administer care in developing countries, is facilitating humanitarian mission trips to Kenya, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.
“These are opportunities for both medical and nonmedical volunteers to get involved and to provide healthcare to individuals and in places that oftentimes don’t have access to enough healthcare and just need some extra help,” said MedWish associate executive director Britta Latz. “We typically have at least one per year; this year we’re really excited to have three.”
While the organization has hosted brigades in each country before, partnering with the same locations in Kenya and Honduras in previous years, Latz said “each trip is a little bit different.”
“So for Honduras and the (Dominican Republic) it’s three clinic days,” Latz said.
In Honduras, volunteers will help those in the rural area of Nuevo Paraiso “outside of the scope” where the clinic in that area is easily accessible.
“So they’ll provide care in kind of a
pop-up clinic type fashion,” Latz said. “On the Honduras trip, when they were there two years ago, that team was 41 people and they treated roughly 1,200 patients.”
In the Dominican Republic, participants will provide aid to the local community and surrounding area of Higuey.
And in Kenya, MedWish partners with Peter’s Wildlife Safaris. Beyond having the opportunity to serve the Maasai Mara’s Talek community, volunteers will embark on a wildlife safari.
“The Kenya trip, that was also two years ago, they treated, I believe it was about 450 people and that was the team of only 11,” Latz said. “And then the (Dominican Republic), we have not been to this location yet, but we do estimate that we would have a similar impact.”
Latz said volunteers range from teenagers through retirees.
“People, oftentimes during orientation, you can tell that they don’t know each other, they’re not quite sure what to expect,” Latz said. “Then when we see them when they come back, it’s like they’ve known each other for years. So it’s a really amazing experience. It’s really cool to see people who come together from so many different backgrounds.”
Registration is open until March 1. For full itineraries, and registration information, visit medwish.org.