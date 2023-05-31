What began with a 22-year-old medical school student collecting supplies in his parents’ garage in 1993, MedWish International is now an internationally recognized nonprofit celebrating 30 years of saving lives.
Dr. Lee Ponsky, founder and board president of MedWish, identified a need for proper medical supplies and equipment around the world while serving as a surgical assistant on a medical compound in Ogbomosho, Nigeria in 1991. When he returned to Cleveland to attend Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, he decided to do something to help. Thus, MedWish International was born.
“It seemed to me that people are going to die for all various reasons, but people shouldn’t die because of supplies that we have in excess in other parts of the world,” Ponsky told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And so, it was really just an idea of let’s save stuff that we would otherwise throw away for a variety of reasons and get them into the hands of people who need it around the world that could save lives.”
At the time, he did not have a 30-year business plan or strategic plan – just a dream to make things better for people. So, to see the nonprofit reach this milestone and be embraced and supported by the community is unbelievable, he said.
“It’s so great to see our staff has grown,” said Ponsky, a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. “We have an amazing staff, amazing board and leadership and supporters throughout the community who really want to protect and help grow this organization. For a Cleveland-based organization to be around for 30 years, I think the city of Cleveland should be very proud of that, and I know I am.”
In 2022, MedWish shipped 380,212 pounds of international aid to 32 countries, and 82,212 pounds of local and domestic aid distributed throughout the United States, according to its website. MedWish also quickly mobilized to ship supplies to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and has shipped 167,600 pounds of aid to Ukraine in the past year.
As a way to celebrate the 30 year milestone and all the supporters and volunteers over the years, MedWish will hold its Band Aid Bash June 10 at FWD Day + Nightclub in Cleveland featuring a live performance by Couch, a Boston-based band with seven members, several who are Jewish.
The bash also serves as a fundraiser to support MedWish and highlight its impact over the years. Guests can enjoy signature cocktails, cuisine catered by Cleveland’s own Lago, and a raffle and silent auction.
“Especially coming out of COVID, we haven’t had a chance to necessarily celebrate and have fun together outside in a fun venue with live music,” Ponsky said. “So, we’re excited to bring all of the different key people that have been supporters of the organization throughout the years and people who don’t know about MedWish to come learn about it in a fun environment.”