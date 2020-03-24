Funds raised through Medworks’ recently launched Unconditional Care COVID-19 Relief Fund will aid families in need, frontline health care workers and local restaurants during the pandemic.

Sevety-five percent donations will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores, which will be distributed to vulnerable families to purchase take-home food; 25% will be used to purchase food from local restaurants for frontline health care workers at local hospitals.

Donations can be made at medworksusa.org/relief-fund.

