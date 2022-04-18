Charnell Robertson-Chapman will be promoted to executive director of Medworks, which helps uninsured and underinsured Northeast Ohioans access free health care, according to a news release.
Robertson-Chapman will begin May 1. She will replace Dr. Jeff Ponsky, who became interim executive director Feb. 4 after executive director Jennifer Andress announced she was departing. Ponsky’s son, Zac, founded the Lyndhurst nonprofit in 2009 and is co-president of the board.
She has worked in the health care field for more than 10 years as a “sound leader” according to the release. She was hired to work for Medworks in January 2022 as program director. She has experience in leadership, health care management, crisis intervention and project management, the release stated.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University and a master’s degree in health administration-health care management from The University of Phoenix.
Robertson-Chapman “enjoys being an ambassador in the community where she can build relationships with other providers, social community organizations and marketing partners,” according to the release.
She is a board member of Greater Cleveland Reach Out and Read.
Outside of work, Robertson-Chapman enjoys spending time with her family and friends, her husband, Ken, and children, Jordan, Chase, Kenyon, 12, and Kendall, 7., and enjoys cooking, baking, interior design, fitness and wellness, the release said..
Medworks is a provides free health care through one-day mobile clinics to Ohio’s uninsured and underinsured. Since its first clinic in 2009, Medworks has held more than 50 clinics in Northeast Ohio. These medical, dental and vision clinics serve those who are uninsured or underinsured and otherwise would not have access to this essential care.