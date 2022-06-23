RHM Real Estate Group in Lyndhurst and Activity Capital in Woodmere recently launched a new website and scheduled two community meetings for residents to view their new proposal, The Element, according to a news release.
The open houses will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 30 and July 13 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Beachwood at 3775 Park East Drive in Beachwood.
The Element is a $25-million privately funded project consisting of 89 multi-family units near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere. If the project is approved, the developer will donate land next to an existing village-owned parcel, giving the community and the village over 2 acres combined for public use, stated the press release.
For more information, visit theelementwoodmere.com.