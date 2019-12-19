Dr. Cliff A. Megerian will become the next CEO of the University Hospitals Health System.
Megerian will succeed Thomas F. Zenty III, who announced on Oct. 29 his decision to step down as as CEO in January 2021 after leading the health system for almost 18 years.
In the interim, Megerian will serve as president of University Hospitals Health System.
“Cliff has the clinical, academic and operational experience that this role requires, along with a deep appreciation for the character of UH, our mission and vision,” UH Board of Directors Chair Arthur F. Anton said in a Dec. 19 news release. “He is an accomplished physician and scientist, with impeccable patient care, research and teaching credentials based on decades of experience. These characteristics, in addition to his keen insight into health care strategy and trends, will serve our health system well going forward.”
Megerian is the current president of UH Physician Network, which supports more than 2,000 employed physicians, and UH System Institutes.
Recognized as an international authority in ear surgery and as a pioneer in the use of cochlear implants in children, Megerian has received more than a dozen research grant awards and completed several NIH-funded projects.
From 2012 until 2018, he served as chair of the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, after holding the vice chairman role for five years.
He was also director of the UH Ear, Nose and Throat Institute for seven years.
“I am truly grateful and humbled to have received the support of the UH Board of Directors to lead UH as we embark on a new chapter in our history,” Megerian said in the news release. “I will work closely with the board, Tom Zenty, fellow leaders and caregivers throughout the health system to assure a seamless leadership transition. We will collaboratively create the strategies for UH to continue advancing the science of health and the art of compassion.”