Longtime Menorah Park advocate and community leader Peter Meisel received the trustee of the year Award from the Association of Jewish Aging Services in late March.
The award is presented to an outstanding trustee whose facility is a member of AJAS, when the trustee has demonstrated a significant contribution by enriching the lives and well-being of Jewish elderly, displayed a personal commitment to the life of the organization and provided outstanding leadership to the organization and the community at large, according to a news release.
“As the Awards Committee put forward Peter’s nomination as their recommendation for our Trustee of the Year Award, it was clear to understand their unanimous decision,” Don Shulman, president and CEO of AJAS, said in the release. “Peter possesses the winning combination of balancing not only a professional and family life but the energy and support for the Jewish community as well. Peter holds a quiet dedication, altruistic spirit, and level of empathy. He believes strongly in giving back to the community. What better exemplifies the spirit of serving with a Jewish heart.”
Menorah Park Board member Larry Mack said in the release, “Peter simply put, embodies our Jewish values. We find him to be a model we all desire to emulate to the best of our abilities.”
The awards submission noted according to the release: “While fully committing professionally to a business started by his grandfather, Peter extends equal devotion toward family and the community he finds so dear, the release said. He is a man who consistently responds to lift people higher. Today, we as a community face the sobering realities that in large part are the result of pandemic challenges. He is simply focused on upholding the standards of generations before him and acts as an example for the next generations of philanthropic leaders by actively pursuing opportunities including supporting adults as they age through the good work of Menorah Park. We believe this consistent practice of philanthropy that spans decades and truly honors our collective fathers and mothers is worthy of this national recognition and Menorah Park thanks AJAS for bestowing this honor.”