Midway through her second, four-year term as a Cleveland Heights city council woman, Melissa Yasinow resigned.
Yasinow told the Cleveland Jewish News March 4 that she is planning to relocate to the Chagrin Falls area out of "personal and family consideration."
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served you these past six years,” Yasinow said in a March 2 statement. “Being a member of this council has been one of the highlights of my professional life. I am grateful to have worked with my colleagues, past and present, and with this city’s qualified, competent, and professional staff. I am also enormously proud to have been a part of the team that made Top of the Hill a reality. This is a goal that has eluded our city for over 50 years, and now we are set to break ground. It is with this sense of pride and accomplishment that I announce my resignation from Cleveland Heights council, effective this evening. I am grateful for your trust and support, and I wish my colleagues, my friends, our staff, and this city all the best.”
Yasinow did not offer a reason for her resignation to Cleveland Heights Mayor Jason Stein.
“She was a very outspoken member of city council, and I wish her success and happiness in all of her endeavors,” Stein said. “She did not notify me prior to her public announcement.”
Stein said the council will discuss a process at its March 9 meeting.
If the council appoints a new member, that person would serve through 2021 and would need to run for re-election in November 2021 to continue to serve.