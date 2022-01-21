Melvin Weinberg impacted many members of his community in Mayfield Heights through his work managing the Al Paul AutoWash’s Mayfield Road location from the 1960s until the location closed in 2012.
Weinberg died Jan. 3 at 83 years old in Palm Springs, Calif., where he and his wife, Wendy Weinberg (nee Weiss), spent their retirement. He lives on through the memories of his four children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and the countless community members he served and worked with.
“He worked with the community to make sure that his employees – obviously they showed up to work every day – but they had to have a place to stay, some food and some clothes, and he just reached out to the city of Cleveland, to Mayfield Heights, whoever he needed to reach out to make sure that they were taken care of,” his daughter, Jodi Weinberg-Brewer, told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 18.
The Al Paul AutoWash chain was started by Alex Frank and Paul Weiss, Weinberg’s father-in-law, in the 1950s on Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid and expanded to locations in Mayfield Heights, Cleveland and Euclid.
“So my mom was 16 years old when it started and then my dad when he married my mom back in 1961, I think a few years later, probably three years, four years later, he joined the Al Paul family,” Weinberg’s oldest daughter Laurie Weiss told the CJN Jan. 18. “And he managed the one on Mayfield, but he was also partners in all the different locations that they have.”
Weinberg, who was born May 10, 1938, was well-known in the community for his involvement and work, whether that was bettering the lives of his employees or coaching local youth baseball teams.
“He was a big piece of the community, being involved in the city, lot of baseball leagues, lot of fundraisers, he did a lot of community outreach work,” Joel Weinberg, the youngest of Weinberg’s children, told the CJN Jan. 18. “He basically knew everyone in the community, everyone knew him. It was a very tight-knit community where everyone was willing to help each other and be there for each other.”
While he worked for his father-in-law’s car wash for about 57 years, the family moved to Arizona for a while, where he also worked with his brothers-in-law at their own chain, Weiss Guys Car Wash.
Outside of the car washing industry, Weinberg enjoyed reading, learning about history and sharing his knowledge with those around him, often challenging others to think outside the box.
Weinberg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2009 and at first he experienced hand tremors, but as the years went on, his symptoms progressed.
“The hardest part for him is he was very hands-on,” Weinberg-Brewer said.
From fixing his own machinery at the car wash, refurbishing vintage cars, to building model airplanes, sculpting and painting, Weinberg loved working with his hands.
“Then with the Parkinson’s, it sort of took away that love for him and I think that was the hardest thing that he couldn’t do that so then he turned more on his reading,” his daughter continued.
The family also reminisced on his sense of humor and his giving nature in the community.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life in June for friends and community members to share stories and memories. Friends who wish may contribute to Parkinson’s Foundation or InMotion of Cleveland.