• The David Mark Berger National Memorial at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood honors the memory of Berger and his fallen teammates and coaches.
• In 2002, New Orleans renamed Avenger Field in Audubon Park, “David Berger - Avenger Field” in memory of Berger and the other victims of the terrorism that killed them.
• David Mark Berger and the 10 other members of the 1972 Israeli Olympic team killed in Munich were inducted into the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
• The Shaker Heights High School weight room is named after Berger.
• The David Berger Memorial Weightlifting Tournament is held every year at the Lost Battalion Hall in Rego Park, Queens, N.Y.
• A plaque dedicated to Berger on Tulane University’s campus in New Orleans also honors those who have won his scholarship.
• David Berger AZA No. 1823 is a BBYO chapter in Cleveland named in honor of him. The chapter has visited the Berger house, saw his medals and academic accomplishments, and heard of his character and dreams.
• David Berger AZA No. 2059 is a BBYO chapter named for him in Dallas.
• David Berger is also the name of a street in Ashkelon, Israel.
Zach Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern