For the second year in a row, Menorah Park Foundation plans to hold its annual Home Run run/walk fundraising event virtually on May 2. Last year’s festivities were also held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Menorah Park’s first time hosting the event following its affiliation with Montefiore.
Jane Furth, director, annual campaign and outreach at Menorah Park in Beachwood, said holding the event virtually for another year made sense, especially as community members continue to practice pandemic-related safety precautions.
“We wanted to keep building on Montefiore’s great success in this wonderful community event,” she said. “For the past six years, it has increasingly raised precious operating dollars for our seniors, and participation numbers have increased each year. We know the community really looks forward to this event.”
Furth said last year’s iteration of the event showed Menorah Park that even though everyone has been struggling due to COVID-19, the community still shows up in full force to support important community institutions.
“We were just overwhelmed and grateful for the huge number of sponsors, donors and participants that continued to support the event, even when we made it virtual,” she said. “This year, even though we’re still socially distant and are continuing to quarantine, we wanted to keep it virtual to keep everyone safe. We know the community really wants to continue giving back and supporting us. Even though its virtual, event leadership and participants really enjoy the peer-to-peer fundraising and friendly competition.”
Since the event is virtual, Furth said this allows for flexibility as participants can raise money from any location, whether they are local or not, at any time.
“They are not limited to a certain date, time or location, and it encourages everyone to run, walk or stroll whenever on May 2,” she said. “There is flexibility to walk whenever, wherever you please at any time of the day. You don’t want to get up early in the morning? You don’t have to. You can do it later.”
As the pandemic continues, Furth said fundraising events like the virtual run/walk prove to be important. The event has a goal to raise $100,000.
“Proceeds provide general operating dollars to support programming and services throughout our campuses,” she said. “We’re continually striving to improve the lives of other people, as well as meet the increased cost of caring for our residents and clients because of COVID-19. (These events) engage volunteers and other members of the community, as well as creating awareness about the services and events like this provide charitable dollars. It’s just a great way to bring people together, even if it is virtual.”
Participants can post photos the day of the event to social media using the hashtag #VirtualHomeRun2021.
Event co-chairs are Andy Isaacs, David Saltzman, Marty Shankle and Bob Zelwin.
The Cleveland Jewish News is media sponsor for Menorah Park’s Home Run Virtual Run/Walk.
Publisher’s note: Andy Isaacs is sales and marketing manager at the Cleveland Jewish News.