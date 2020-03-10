Menorah Park in Beachwood is canceling its Aging Resources Dinner conversation that would have brought 250 people to the Beachwood nursing home and rehabilitation facility.
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park, confirmed the event had been canceled as three people tested positive for coronavirus in Cuyahoga County. No one from Menorah Park has tested positive, according to Sherry Gavanditti, communications specialist at Menorah Park.
"Menorah Park continues with its emergency preparedness plans and checklist. Actions will change based upon developments with the situation at hand," she wrote in a March 10 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. "We are encouraging handwashing and use of hand sanitizing products at all building entrances and in all buildings. Our environmental services personnel have increased disinfecting high touch areas and surfaces, such as door knobs, bathroom faucets, stair railings and light switches. All campus staff has been and will continue to undergo education and training related to proper protocols to reduce the risk of the spread of viruses including the coronavirus.
"We are in close touch with the CDC, Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County Health Department, Cuyahoga County Emergency Preparedness Agency, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to ensure we have the most current information and the necessary resources.
"Most recently, we have followed the expert recommendation to curtail large social gatherings to reduce risk," she wrote.