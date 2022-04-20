When Richmond Heights resident Jerry Block was searching for a way to give back to his community when he was retired at age 62 in 2015, he didn’t have to look too far, deciding to volunteer at Menorah Park in Beachwood after spending time rehabbing there.
With National Volunteer Week starting the third week of April, Block, who still volunteers at Menorah Park, said he felt giving his time there fit this year’s theme, “Empathy in Action.”
“It’s a great staff, everyone’s great with customer service, friendly, we all get along, whatever they need, we’re here to comfort the residents,” he said. “Everybody that works here at Menorah Park is very friendly, great to be with, the whole staff. (Volunteering) here and at Montefiore has all been a great experience and I would recommend it to anybody that wants to volunteer.”
Block said he had firsthand experience of the care at Menorah Park when he rehabbed there following knee surgery. He said he thought it was a really nice place with friendly people, and it was close to his home. So, when he retired and was looking for something to do, he decided he wanted to give back to the place that took care of him.
Block mostly works as a cashier in Menorah Park’s Pearl’s Place snack shop, but is often seen in other roles around the facility, as well. He said he likes to help out wherever he can, and frequently assists with Menorah Park’s check in process early in the morning.
“Jerry is literally here 40 hours a week,” said Vicki Snyder, director of customer relations and volunteer services at Menorah Park. “He’s here Monday through Friday, he gets here at five in the morning, and he actually helps in whatever department needs help. He’s a jack of all trades, wherever he’s needed he can go.”
This year’s National Volunteer Week is special for Menorah Park because it’s the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 where volunteers will be back at the facility. Before COVID, Snyder said Menorah Park had about 300 active volunteers, but that number has shrunk to just under 100 since the pandemic. She said they had gift bags made up for people volunteering for this week.
Synder also said Menorah Park plans to further honor all its volunteers with a celebration planned for July 13. She said the event was moved to the summer due to COVID concerns, and the better weather will allow for the event to be outside in a tent.
Snyder said the return of volunteers to the building after COVID started about a year ago, and residents and staff were so thankful to see people come back.
“We so appreciate all of our volunteers, everybody that is on campus is doing the very best that they can for our staff and our residents,” she said. “It really is heartwarming to see this, especially after having gone through a pandemic, that people are willing to come back into a nursing home, that they’re comfortable, that they have that trust.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.