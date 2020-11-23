Menorah Park in Beachwood has garnered local, state and national attention with top rankings in statewide and national rankings of U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek magazine.
U.S. News & World Report ranked Menorah Park skilled nursing and its short-term rehabilitation as “high performing” – in the top 1% in both categories.
The report includes data related to COVID-19 best practices. Out of 960 nursing homes, only 77 Ohio nursing homes were rated as high-performing for short stays; while 39 nursing homes were rated as high-performing for long stays, and only 11 facilities were rated as high-performing in both categories, according to a news release.
Newsweek reported Menorah Park among America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021 and again rated it the No. 1 nursing home in the Ohio.
“America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021 highlights the nation’s top nursing homes (in 20 states compared to others in the same state) based on performance data, peer recommendations and the facility’s handling of the COVID-19 threat …,” according to the magazine’s website, and recognized Menorah Park “as having put in place the best possible responses and protocols.”
Newsweek examined Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data and reporting metrics and engaged 46,000 medical experts for recommendations.
Additionally, Cleveland Magazine again named Menorah Park “Best of the East” in its senior living category.
“Our award-winning strategies give testament to our dedicated care-giving team and our collective staff,” said Jim Newbrough, Menorah Park President and CEO, in the release. “We’re honored by this recognition from various sources, demonstrating Menorah Park’s focus on each individual as part of our extended family, honoring our collective mothers and fathers, and the entire community we serve.
“By ensuring proper PPE (personal protection equipment) and testing, guaranteeing ongoing social and enriching experiences, following all stringent safety guidelines, and our commitment of excellence in caring in all that we do, our hard work is demonstrated in these rankings. We are humbled by the trust placed in us, and will continue exploring innovation and creating endless possibilities.”