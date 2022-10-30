Menorah Park in Beachwood recently held a ribbon cutting for its patio spaces on Oct. 9, where staff members were able to share stories and appreciation for the community donors who made updates to the spaces possible.
At the ribbon cutting, residents and staff were joined by Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, donors, friends and artist Hector Vega, who has work decorating the spaces.
Before the updates were made to the patios in the spring, the concrete was cracking and separating, and was a safety and mobility hazard, according to a news release. Donations came from community supporters like Richard and Karen Spector, who in the release said supporting quality-of-life updates for residents at Menorah Park is always something they’re interested in. They also designed the patio spaces, which they said were “deliberate,” according to the release. The tables allow wheelchair access and the design throughout ensures minimal maintenance.
“Our goal has always been to fund projects that have an immediate positive impact on residents, but that also improve the quality of life for staff and caregivers,” Richard Spector said in the release.
Karen Spector said, “It’s important for the residents to get outside, to enjoy the open air in a safe pleasant environment. We want these spaces to be inviting and enriching for the residents, families and staff.”
Another project supporter, Iris November, provided the artwork by Vega to adorn the spaces. She and her late husband, Mort, have dedicated a number of gardens and outdoor spaces throughout Northeast Ohio, the release stated.
“My husband’s family owned the November Flower Shop, so natural beauty has a special meaning for me,” November said in the release. “In honor of Joel Fox (former Menorah Park Foundation chief development officer), a real mensch, for his years of dedication to the community, we’ve provided decorations for the new outdoor spaces, designed by my friend and local artist Hector Vega.”
In total, 20 mosaic sculptures were created for the five patio spaces. To honor the occasion, another flower was given as a gift to each donor at the ribbon cutting, the release said.
Community member Terry Horvitz Kovel also pitched in to make the project possible, according to the release.
“Anything to do with a garden, I’m a sucker for,” Kovel said in the release. “My mother was a gardener, so I’ve been at it for a long time. Menorah Park does a phenomenal job, so when they asked for my support, I agreed to fund access for residents to patios that provide raised flower beds and relaxing spaces.”
Brian Sokol, chief development officer of the Menorah Park Foundation, helped push the patio renovations forward, the release said. Sokol was hired when Fox stepped down, and officially started Aug 1, 2021.
“I was honored to take the torch from Joel and see this project through to completion,” he said. “I appreciate the donors who recognized this project’s importance in the context of daily life at Menorah Park.”
Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough said that the newly revamped spaces are ripe with opportunities for connection.
“To me, color adds joy,” Newbrough said in the release. “It represents our passion for living and our connections with each other, so how perfect is it to see striking color in these spaces where residents, families, staff, and friends can enjoy visiting, laughing, and socializing – and where they can appreciate entertainers in an intimate setting, explore creativity through art projects, become stimulated with topical conversations, or appreciate the warmth of the sun while reading a good book or practicing tai chi. The opportunities in these beautiful spaces are almost endless.”