Menorah Park honored the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the entire staff of Menorah Park, Dr. Amanda Lathia and Martin Marcus.
Menorah Park uses the occasion of its annual meeting Dec. 14 to honor community leaders.
“The Menorah Park community is a broad, generous and supportive one, filled with leaders who make it possible to provide unsurpassed services for those in our care,” Menorah Park CEO and President Jim Newbrough said in a release announcing the awards.
The Harley I. Gross Award, established in 1992 by Mort and Toby Gross in honor of their son, Harley, recognizes a trustee or community leader who has displayed extraordinary leadership, involvement, vision and devotion to Menorah Park’s mission and success, or to broader community services that are aligned with that mission.
This year, the award was presented to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“The leadership of the Federation reminds all of us of the importance of taking collective action and embracing our responsibility to make the world a better place,” Harley Gross said in the release. He expressed special appreciation of the Federation’s support for the affiliation of Menorah Park and Montefiore during the unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newbrough agreed.
“Their continued support through this COVID pandemic really exemplifies the Federation’s leadership in this community and their commitment to making sure that everyone is taken care of,” Newbrough said in the release.
In his acceptance, Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller said, “Everyone at Menorah Park, from the leadership, the staff, the team, the board – everyone stepped up, coming together and taking care of the people that are most at risk in our community. I’m just amazed.”
The Dr. Arnold L. Heller Memorial Award, named after Menorah Park’s first full-time medical director, honors his tradition of highly skilled, compassionate, geriatric medical care.
This year, the 37th annual award was presented to two recipients.
Dr. Sara Stein, chair of the Heller committee, explained that a special award was given to recognize “the entire staff of Menorah Park for their extraordinary bravery, dedication and patient care over the last two years. Every single person who worked to maintain the Menorah Park Mark of Excellence – compassionate care – is a hero and deserves this honor.”
The second honoree was geriatrician Dr. Amanda Lathia.
Dr. Barbara Messinger-Rapport, medical director of Vinney Hospice and Palliative Medicine, described Lathia as the ideal honoree who “really did epitomize all of the values and the criteria of the award.”
Dr. Kenneth Rosenfeld, specialist in hospice and palliative medicine, added, “her commitment to the field of geriatrics, clinical care, education and community service is limitless.”
In accepting the award, Lathia said, “I was not expecting to fall in love with the field,” according to the release. “But every single day I am thankful to be able to work with incredibly caring, generous interdisciplinary care providers. I truly feel that together, we are making a difference in improving the quality of life for both older patients and their caregivers.”
The Irving I. Stone Award, the highest honor the Menorah Park Foundation bestows, gives tribute to a Menorah Park supporter who has demonstrated commitment to our mission by supporting and/or leading projects that enhance our excellent services. The awardee may be a principal donor, a campaign leader, a solicitor or a champion of such projects.
Rick Rivitz, chair of the Menorah Park Foundation, presented this year’s award to Martin “Marty” Marcus.
Marcus’ contributions to our community were attested to by Federation President Erika Rudin-Luria, president, Harvey Scholnick, Marcus’ friend and cousin, and Greg Marcus, Marcus’ son, who said, “My dad has always been a very caring person,” according to the release. “My grandparents instilled in him the value of giving back to the community.”
In his acceptance, Marty Marcus said, “Menorah Park holds a very special place in my heart,” according to the release. “It’s been part of my family for as long as I can remember. The award is particularly meaningful for me because I knew Irving Stone very well. He was a special person. I learned a great deal from him about philanthropy and service to the community.”
Publisher’s note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Board of Directors and Martin Marcus is a Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Emeritus Director.