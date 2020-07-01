The Menorah Park affiliation with Montefiore was finalized as planned on July 1.
Discussions took place over about a two-and-a-half-year period and the Cleveland Jewish News exclusively reported the affiliation on March 4.
“The organization has become one in excellence in caring under the Menorah Park name, while the legacy and Montefiore name will continue to be honored and remain on campus,” Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough said in a statement to the CJN.
“The Menorah Park leadership and staff know our community counts on us to live up to our high standards and our commitment to provide beneficial resources. Our goal is to consistently help you and your loved ones live well and empowered through choices in services that fit your individual needs. This affiliation presents an excellent opportunity to combine our strengths and increase support for our entire community in keeping with the strong values we all hold dear. We will be able to support even more needs in the community by expanding services through best practices, providing additional choices in programs and services, and becoming even stronger together.”
Newbrough said the organizations were intent in not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to slow the affiliation process.
“Still, we kept our eyes on our desire to move forward with the affiliation and have successfully completed the legalities required,” he said. “However, building upon services has just begun and we will apprise you of important details as they are finalized.
“We look forward to sharing the increasing benefits for you as we grow. Our community is the reason Menorah Park exists, and we are honored to serve you with excellence in caring.”
Seth Vilensky, former president and CEO of Montefiore, is the vice president of business development and community services.
The two nonprofits occupied the same campus off Cedar Road near Interstate 271 in Beachwood where they were competitors since the early 1990s now are partners – creating a $120 million organization.
The expected benefits will be capitalizing on best practices, expanding programs, enhancing the range of services offered and finding efficiencies.
Menorah Park has an operating budget of about $82 million. Montefiore and The Weils, a senior living community in Bainbridge Township owned and operated by Montefiore, have an operating budget of about $40 million.
Menorah Park has nearly 1,400 employees and Montefiore has 600 employees.