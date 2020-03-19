According to Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park in Beachwood, her facility has been ahead of, and will continue to follow, orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
All nonessential campus entrances are now closed, and upon arrival, staff must show their name badge and are asked key health questions.
“They’re taking our temperatures, and all of this is being logged every day, and this is through our medical directive,” Silver said. “If somebody has a temperature above 99°F they’re not coming in the building.”
While Menorah Park residents have been asked to stay within their living areas and all group activities have been canceled, Silver said the staff certainly doesn’t want anyone to feel “isolated alone.”
Menorah Park has two television channels devoted toward boosting morale within the at-risk community: one with staff members conducting an exercise class of sorts, and another featuring videos of entertainers who regularly visit Menorah Park to engage its residents.
“FaceTime opportunities, emails, phone calls, all of those sorts of alternative ways for loved ones and family to engage are being arranged through our life enrichment team,” Silver said. Their current efforts have received a positive response from family members “and a lot of encouragement for our practices with that goal of keeping everybody safe and well.”
Menorah Park is also using Facebook to encourage those stuck at home to send messages, paintings and photos to cheer up their residents.
The senior living facility has also developed a system utilizing staff members trained in universal safety precautions as “friendly visitors.”
“They’ve been going to different residents, playing games, doing video calls, having conversations, doing some different life history dialogue, things like that,” Silver said.
While most visitors are prohibited, residents nearing end of life will still be able to see their families.
“They may not necessarily be enrolled in a hospice program, but it is arranged through our hospice nurse,” Silver said. “It’s all about trying to mitigate risk, and also understanding those very important needs to be with people while they’re still with us and at that point where they might be transitioning.”
Montefiore in Beachwood is taking similar precautions including: restricting all visitors; taking the temperatures of everyone who enters the building; staff checking temperatures of every resident, each shift; only allowing residents to leave the building for outside medical appointments deemed necessary by a physician; eliminating all group activities and communal dining; delivering all meals to residents in their rooms and moving rehabilitation therapy to patient rooms.