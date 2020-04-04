A resident of Menorah Park in Beachwood has tested positive for COVID-19, the nursing home announced April 3.
“Today, with values of dignity and privacy and HIPAA laws that guide health care practices, what I am able to share is not much different than before,” Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough said in a statement. “The individual is cared for by a dedicated team including a highly specialized registered nurse. We continue to follow every protocol to properly care for the person who has contracted the virus with best practices in place to mitigate risk and protect the safety of staff and residents.
“This practice is similar to the way in which staff stringently followed the guidance of medical professionals and the department of health for the case at Stone Gardens. We are grateful the individual was cleared by the department of health and that no cases exist at other residences. “Staffs remain in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps now and in the future. We are steadfast in our goal to protect the safety and well-being of our residents, our staff and our community. Ongoing proactive planning prepares the health care team with strong protection and prevention protocols as guided by medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control, and local and state health organizations.”
On March 23, a Stone Gardens resident on the adjacent Menorah Park campus tested positive for COVID-19.
On March 28, two nursing home residents at Montefiore, which is adjacent to Menorah Park, in Beachwood tested positive for COVID-19.