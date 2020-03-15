The Mandel Adult Day Center at Menorah Park in Beachwood will be closed as of March 16 due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News has learned.
“We want to commend clients and families for their proactive actions as the Menorah Park team communicated planning and updates related to the Coronavirus situation ahead of outbreak in Ohio and after the first occurrence and beyond,” COO Richard Schwalberg wrote in an email to the CJN.
“The center typically serves about 80 clients daily with 35 in attendance at the end of last week. Calls were made to family members and clients to communicate the decision to close and to ensure safety and well-being at home with offers for check-ins and other ways to support. The response was very positive and we will continue to monitor and communicate.
"The goal is to ensure health and well-being on our campus and in the community by taking ongoing steps to continue to mitigate risk."