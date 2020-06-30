Rabbi Howard Kutner, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood, has died. He was in his 60s.
Kutner became director of spiritual learning in 2017 after serving as associate rabbi a Menorah Park for 13 years.
Kutner, who grew up in Queens, N.Y., and received rabbinic training at Yeshiva University in New York City, came to Beachwood after working as a pulpit rabbi at Beth Israel Synagogue in Omaha, Neb. He told the Cleveland Jewish News in a 2017 interview he was drawn to the quality Cleveland-area educational opportunities for his four children, leading him to the Menorah Park position.
Trained as an Orthodox rabbi who aims to be inclusive of all segments of the Jewish community, Kutner said at the time the biggest challenge in his new position will be to meet the spiritual needs of everyone equally. He’s also trained as a chaplain, making him fit to oversee non-Jewish residents’ spiritual life in some ways as well.
As associate rabbi, he performed b’not mitzvah for groups of 90-plus-year-old women – the oldest known in history, which was widely reported in national news outlets, as well as the CJN, facilitated vow renewals for residents and tended to spiritual needs of those at many phases of aging, both observant and non-observant, and their families. He was also sensitive to the spiritual needs specific to his aging congregants.
“When you become their rabbi, it’s a wonderful thing because many of them are no longer members of synagogues at their advanced age,” Kutner said in 2017. “They can still feel like they have a rabbi that cares about them and has taken care of their religious and spiritual needs.“
In addition to his children, he is survived by his wife, Nechama.
This is a developing story.