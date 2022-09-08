As many nursing homes closed or faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Menorah Park intends to take the organization beyond the impact of COVID-19 with a new 18-month strategic plan.
Northeast Ohio’s largest single-site provider of health and wellness services for adults as they age announced the plan Aug. 31 and has begun implementation.
“We have a long-standing commitment to continue our excellence in caring and continue to be able to meet the needs of the people on our campus,” Jim Newbrough, president and CEO of Menorah Park, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 6. “The last couple years has changed some things from the standpoint that we had a very social, active model here in our organization.”
As the pandemic left people more isolated and places like Menorah Park turned to technology to keep people engaged with virtual family visits on iPads, the 18-month plan seeks to invest on what was learned and overcome lingering challenges such as personal protective equipment expenses while making a return to the social model.
“That’s required us to make some investments there in technology, investments in our staff and education and what we need to do, and also invest in our physical campus, our physical facilities,” Newbrough said.
This will include capital improvements throughout the Beachwood campus, realignment and expansion of services, new programming and additional staffing, as well as increasing assisted living and independent living occupancy and expanding memory care facilities, according to a news release.
The plan began to be developed about six or seven months ago with input from the management and leadership at Menorah Park, residents and family members, as well as key community leaders, Newbrough said.
“True to the way our organization has always functioned, we wanted to make sure that the community, we heard what the needs were in the community, and we involved the community as we moved forward and developed our plan,” he said.
The support and funding for the plan comes from grants made be the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation of $14 million, the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation of $2 million, the David and Inez Myers Foundation of $1.5 million and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland of $1 million, which will oversee the distribution of the granted funds, according to the release.
“We are so grateful to our community partners, to the individual donors, to our lay leadership, to our staff, our residents, families, everyone involved,” Newbrough said. “We are so grateful that we have such a wonderful community. We have great community support and we’re very excited about our future and moving the organization forward.”
As many Jewish communities lost services due to the challenges of the pandemic, Menorah Park’s plan will create a sustainable organization to continue providing services to the Jewish community well into the future.
“There’s been some sobering realities from the other Jewish communities that we’ve seen and we’re grateful for this community in stepping up.” Newbrough said. “... Our community has stepped up in a meaningful way to help us make investments so that we can continue to provide those services well into the future.”