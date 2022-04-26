The Better Business Bureau’s 2021 Spark Award was recently presented to Anna Dey, owner of Clean Eatz in Mentor.
The third iteration of the award, the BBB Spark Award recognizes young entrepreneurs aged 35 and younger in Northeast Ohio whose business is less than three years old and who demonstrate a higher level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with the community, according to a news release. Presented in partnership with LaunchHouse, two other finalists, Business in Travel and Modern Video Productions, were considered.
“I love being a small business owner in my community and employing incredible people,” Dey said in the news release. “Entrepreneurship is what I was meant to pursue – and I’m extremely proud of my businesses.”
According to the release, she was presented with the award for her dedication to character, culture and community, as well as her passion for her employees, her business and community as she grows her business across Northeast Ohio.
Todd Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of LaunchHouse, said in the release, “I’m impressed with our winners each year. The hard work that the companies put into their applications and videos showed not just their dedication to their businesses but to the values espoused by BBB Cleveland. Our Northeast Ohio entrepreneurial ecosystem is in great hands.”
“BBB is excited to support our local entrepreneurs, especially amidst all the struggles small businesses have experienced the past two years,” Sue McConnell, president and CEO of the BBB, said in the release. “Greater Cleveland is home to a strong entrepreneurial network replete with young passionate leaders who are building a marketplace focused on trust and a spirit of giving back to the community.”
Clean Eatz Mentor and Dey were recognized at the BBB’s Celebration of Integrity on April 14. Clean Eatz also received a $2,000 cash prize and a one-year flex membership to LaunchHouse.