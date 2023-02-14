The Ohio State University a cappella group, the MeshugaNotes, visited The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for weekend performances, including a free concert for the community Feb. 12.
It was a homecoming for Laura Martel and Kalib Walsh, both of Solon, and Hannah Light of Beachwood who all grew up singing in the youth choir and at High Holy Days services as teens at TTTI.
The MeshugaNotes, founded in 1999, is OSU’s oldest co-ed a cappella group and only Jewish-interest a cappella group on campus.
