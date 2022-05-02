Don and Sally Messinger were honored at the Cleveland Pops Orchestra’s 2022 G-Clef Ball April 23 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. The Messingers were Cleveland Jewish News Difference Makers in 2021.
The Messingers, who are residents of Shaker Heights, were recognized for their support of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The ball was the organization’s first in-person benefit since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Sally is a Realtor and broker at Howard Hanna. Don is a partner at Thompson Hine LLP and an immediate past chairman of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra.
The orchestra is led by founding conductor Carl Topilow, who also serves as music director.