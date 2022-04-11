Don and Sally Messinger will be the guests of honor at the Cleveland Pops Orchestra’s 2022 G-Clef Ball on April 23 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The Messingers, who live in Shaker Heights, will be honored for their support of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The ball is the organization’s first in-person benefit since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and a special concert followed by dancing to the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The orchestra is led by founding conductor Carl Topilow, who also serves as music director.
Sally is a Realtor and broker at Howard Hanna. Don is a partner at Thompson Hine LLP and an immediate past chairman of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The couple was honored as members of the 2021 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.
The couple was set to be honored before the pandemic hit but was pushed back until the community could meet and celebrate in person, Don Messinger told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It’s quite nice of them to do this for us,” he said. “Now people can gather again, so it’s a very nice honor.”
Sally Messinger told the CJN that out of everyone that does philanthropic work for the Cleveland Pops and throughout Greater Cleveland, they feel “honored” to be selected.
“It’s amazing to be honored (by the Cleveland Pops),” she said. “So many people do so many things in Cleveland for nonprofits and the arts, so for us to be selected, that is amazing.”
The pair said their commitment to the Cleveland Pops stems from their love of the arts and how it enriches Northeast Ohio.
“The Pops is very important to Cleveland because it really elevates us as a city,” she said. “It makes people appreciate what we have here. We love the Cleveland Orchestra too, but to have both the Pops and the orchestra in Cleveland is unbelievable.”
Don Messinger said, “When I was first asked to be on the board, I saw the Cleveland Pops as being one of the elements of the community’s culture. It is something that adds to the vibrancy of Greater Cleveland. During these pandemic times, we always need something to feel good about and that is what the Pops do. We also take great pride in how the Pops supports other art and educational organizations and brings that empowerment to young people. We’re very proud to be associated with that.”
Sally Messinger said she and her husband support the local arts scene because it is one of the many facets that attracted them to move to Cleveland. Don is originally from the Finger Lakes area of New York and Sally is from Miami.
“We’re lucky we ended up here,” she said. “So, part of it is that we’re so dedicated to doing what we can do to make Cleveland a better place and make other people want to move here, too. Cleveland is this hidden gem, and the Cleveland Pops captured me even though I am a fan of classical music. Every show is amazing and fun.”
Don Messinger said following two years of not being able to see people in person, he feels a nervous excitement ahead of the G-Clef Ball.
“We have friends we haven’t seen in years tell us they’re coming and our three sons are coming in as well,” he said. “One of them lives in Los Angeles, and we haven’t seen him in person for over two years. So, I’m looking forward to seeing and being with people, and having a good time.”