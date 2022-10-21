As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital.
The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will serve a mixed population for in-patient care.
The first patients arrived from MetroHealth Medical Center on Cleveland’s west side as the inpatient psychiatric unit there closes.
The 10 Severance Circle campus in Cleveland Heights stands near synagogues, a kosher restaurant, a bookstore and day schools and offers support services specifically geared to help Jews in need.
“Segregating patients by diagnosis, we’re able to tailor the types of programs and group activities that we have for each group of patients,” Lozar told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 18. “So you might have a different set of activities and group sessions for a patient that’s going through depression than you would for somebody who was actively suicidal or are exhibiting paranoia.”
Different units will serve different patient populations, so adults with mood orders such as depression, will be segregated from those with thought disorders such as schizophrenia. The hospital will also serve patients with dual diagnosis, meaning they have both psychiatric and substance use disorders, geropsychiatric patients who are over the age 55, and adolescents 13 to 17 years old. Forensic patients, those who have been charged criminally, will not be accepted at the hospital.
The breakdown of beds is as follows:
• Mood disorder: 20 beds for adults with mood disorders such as depression, psychosis, bipolar disorder, anxiety or eating disorders
• Thought disorder: 20 beds for adults with thought disorders such as schizophrenia, dissociative disorders or acute mania
• Adolescent: 20 beds for adolescents;
• Dual diagnosis: 20 beds for adults with a psychiatric diagnosis and a substance abuse disorder
• Geropsych: 20 beds for adults ages 55 and older with a psychiatric diagnosis
• Psych med: Eight beds for psychiatric patients who have a secondary minor medical condition
• Psych ICU: Four beds for adults in an acute crisis state.
The mood disorder and thought disorder units opened Oct. 21 with other units to follow. Lozar said an additional 12 patients will be brought in by the end of the year. The staff to patient ratio will be one staff member for each four patients.
“So we have nurses, we have patient care nursing assistants, we have behavioral health specialists who are trained to help provide some programming and activities, and then also not included in those numbers, but available, are social workers (and) activities therapists.”
Lozar said the labor shortage experienced in other fields and sectors has also affected the health care field.
“I would love to say I’m opening 112 beds on Friday,” Lozar said. “But as we hire the staff and train them, then we’ll open more units.”
Lozar said Metro commissioned a study on need for in-patient psychiatric care in 2019, which concluded that the region was short by about 220 beds. In response to that information, the MetroHealth board committed to building the Cleveland Heights facility in 2020.
Since then, the region has lost 84 beds with the closing of inpatient units in Cleveland and Richmond Heights at St. Vincent’s Charity Medical Center and UH Richmond Heights, as well as additional beds in Bedford with the closing of in-patient services at UH Bedford.
“So what we had hoped to be gained – some traction on the deficit – it’s really going to just keep us even as to what beds we need in the community,” Lozar said. “Mental health is something though, that it can’t be solved by one hospital or one organization. It really needs to be solved by community agencies, by various hospitals.”
Prior to designing the facility, leaders toured other state-of-the-art psychiatric hospitals in other cities, “just to look at places that have already built large programs to see what they can learn, and what things they can incorporate here.”
The hospital will be a locked facility, with state-of-the-art safeguards such as bathrooms in patient rooms with fabric-covered flexible doors that can be ripped off hinges, in much the same way that Velcro works, and furniture that is either bolted to the floor or heavy enough that it can’t be easily picked up and thrown. Fixtures in the patient bathrooms will have smooth surfaces so that nothing can be tied to them.
There are indoor and outdoor spaces for patients to play basketball and participate in group activities such as yoga, stretching, meditation and games.
There is an enclosed basketball court and grassy area for patients to use as well.
Dan Herstine was the lead architect of the hospital for Hasenstab Architects, which has offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh and is based in Akron.
Murals on patient floors and in group rooms feature oversized photographs of mountains and waterfalls taken by Dr. Craig G. Bates, director of Lifeflight at MetroHealth and an emergency room physician.
Glass windows on the interior of the hospital feature etched images of grasses in frosted glass. There are repeated images of natural scenes such as plants and butterflies stenciled on walls.
Staff from the Cleveland Heights Fire Department toured the facility Oct. 18 to get an understanding of the layout of the building. Each patient floor is laid out identically, Lozar said, with differences in programming tailored to each population. Two outer wings are supported by staff in the central core of the hospital on each floor allowing for natural light in patient areas.
The hospital, which will add 225 jobs, expects about 5,000 patients a year with an average stay of about a week.
MetroHealth is Cuyahoga County’s safety-net hospital system.
It estimates it will add an estimated $350,000 in tax revenue to Cleveland Heights and that the hospital is the largest investment in behavioral health in Northeast Ohio in at least 30 years.
“We know there is an urgent need for these behavioral health services, and MetroHealth is proud to make this care available to everyone in the community,” Dr. Akram Boutros, MetroHealth CEO and president, said in an Oct. 4 news release about the opening. “We all have a friend, a relative or a neighbor who is struggling. This investment is a testament to the fact that recovery works and people can get better.”
Dr. Julia Bruner, MetroHealth senior vice president for behavioral health and correctional medicine, said in the release, “This new hospital is a vital part of a community-wide continuum of care in which we all work together to make it easier for people to get the help they need.”