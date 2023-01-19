As the new CEO of MetroHealth, Dr. Airica Steed looks forward to bringing her experience from serving as the executive vice president/system chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Hospital System in Chicago to make a profound difference in Cleveland.
Born and raised in Chicago, she is a fourth-generation nurse who started her career as an emergency department and critical care nurse before taking on larger leadership roles across large health care organizations. Steed has already made history as the first woman CEO, first Black CEO and first nurse CEO of the oldest health system in Cleveland.
“Most recently, (I’ve led) a large safety net academic health system in a very comparable way to MetroHealth,” Steed said of Sinai Chicago in an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 12. “It was a Jewish health care system – very proud of that – and really was a 103-year-old organization that was committed to health equity, committed to eradicating health care disparities, caring for the underserved, marginalized, voiceless communities. And I really have passion for that space and a purpose for that space.”
As she looks to create a center of excellence and focus on community health, Steed said she hopes to build upon the work MetroHealth has already started when it launched the Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital in October, which is within walking distance of the Orthodox community, and spread it to surrounding communities.
“One of the more important things that I’m going to do as I continue my first 100-day journey and listening and engagement tour is to really establish a community advisory council,” Steed said. “Where I’m going to go into neighborhoods, the Jewish community as well, and welcome individuals to come to the table right along with me so I can listen, learn, engage and develop the services and programs and the care delivery arms that we need.”
Sitting in her office in the MetroHealth Glick Center, named in honor of JoAnn and Bob Glick and that anchors the Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland, Steed recognized past partnerships with the Jewish community. Given her background leading a Jewish health care system, she said she looks forward to building upon these relationships and the communities’ support of the hospital system.
“I’m just looking forward to continuing to learn and continuing to listen to the community to really work on the things that we need to do,” Steed said. “I’m just encouraged by all of that.”
Steed took the helm Dec. 5, a month earlier than her initial planned start date, following the firing of former president and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who had planned to retire Dec. 31, 2022. The board fired him Nov. 21, after discovering he had given himself more than $1.9 million in unapproved bonuses.
She applauded the board’s decision and action to be transparent, conduct a comprehensive review of the organization and ensure the right procedures are in place to prevent those circumstances from happening again. With her history in nursing, Steed said she is experienced in troubleshooting and navigating through a crisis.
“My heart really poured out to the communities at large and to the people that are so dedicated, so passionate in committing their lives every single day,” Steed said. “Which is why that was a motivational factor on why I started early. Literally last week was supposed to be my first week, but I made a choice to come sooner, to really take the helm and really be the stable ground that the organization needed to be in this time of challenge.”
With a deep history rooted in pain as Steed lost both grandmothers and her sister to late and misdiagnosed breast cancer, and as a two-time survivor of preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that can occur during pregnancy, she is focused on MetroHealth becoming a national model for health equity and raising the bar for excellence.
In doing so, Steed is focused on creating the best workplace environment while providing top high-quality care and patient-centered excellence, she said. Looking past the walls of the hospital system, she wants to intentionally focus on community health and how the health system impacts the communities.
The last area of which she said will be a big focus is innovation in not only care delivery, but research and the academic aspect of MetroHealth.
“I want to lift up the health of the community by building a pipeline for jobs, investing in small businesses, being able to address poverty,” Steed said. “And all the various things that impact the community, but also impact the health of the residents of those said communities.”