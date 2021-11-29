Dr. Akram Boutros, the president and CEO of The MetroHealth System, announced his retirement on Nov. 29, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
“I fell in love with MetroHealth the first time I visited, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to be its CEO,” Boutros said in a news release. “I never imagined that we would have accomplished so much so quickly. Over the past 8½ years, The MetroHealth System has emerged as a national leader, renowned for its focus on the community, and distinguished for its financial strength.”
In the statement, Boutros said MetroHealth had achieved its vision of becoming the “most admired” public health system in the nation. He also cited the The Glick Center and Behavioral Health Hospital opening next year as reasons why it is the “right time” to give way to MetroHealth’s next leader.
“Akram has exceeded the board’s, employees’, and the community’s expectations,” MetroHealth board chair Vanessa Whiting said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and for the strong position he has put us in to attract a great next CEO,” said Whiting , who is president of A.E.S. Management Corp. and served on the search committee that hired Boutros in 2013. “He guided our care toward a uniquely patient-centered, whole-system approach that aggressively addresses social determinants of health and is a national model.
Whiting said Bourtos recruited and developed a leadership team that excels in care, operations, and innovation. Whiting said he brought long-term stability to MetroHealth’s finances, doubled revenue and created businesses that support its mission. He also led the development of a new vision for MetroHealth, including a $1 billion campus transformation backed by hospital revenue bonds and requiring no direct taxpayer funding, according to Whiting.
During Boutros’ tenure, MetroHealth’s annual revenue grew from $785 million to more than $1.5 billion, according to the release.
Since 2013, the health system has opened two hospitals, three emergency departments, 10 community health centers, nine pharmacies, and sent health care providers into more than a dozen local schools. He developed Ohio’s only Ebola treatment center and led COVID testing and vaccination efforts to bring equitable care to those who are often overlooked.
Boutros paired MetroHealth’s expansion with a $1 billion reimagining of the system’s main campus on West 25th Street in Cleveland. The new MetroHealth Glick Center, which will open in October 2022 and outpatient and administration duilding in 2023 will be surrounded by 25 acres of green space, resulting in the first hospital in a park in the country. The investment sparked the rebirth of the surrounding neighborhood and led to the development of the Clark Fulton/MetroHealth EcoDistrict – the first hospital-sponsored certified ecodistrict in the world and has supported and will support more than 6,000 new and existing jobs and result in more than $900 million in total output of economic benefit for Cuyahoga County, the release stated.
Over the past three years, MetroHealth returned more than $650 million to Cuyahoga County in free care and community benefit programs, two times the national average, according to the release.
In his role as CEO of the MetroHealth Foundation, he shepherded the largest donation in its history – $42 million from JoAnn and Bob Glick – and helped increase the campaign goal from $100 to $150 million.
Boutros serves on numerous nonprofit boards and is the recipient of dozens of awards and recognitions, including Richard H. Adler Community Leadership Award from the American Jewish Committee Cleveland, Albert G. and Audrey B. Ratner Community Leader Award from Global Cleveland, America’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare, Humanitarian Award from The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, George V. Voinovich Municipal Service Award from The Cuyahoga County Mayors & City Managers Association and the Stokes Community Leadership Award.