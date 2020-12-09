MetroHealth has temporarily closed the Lyndhurst Health Center at 29001 Cedar Road along with a number of its facilities and has redeployed staff to its open locations to continue proper staffing levels as COVID-19 cases increase.
The following locations also closed Dec. 7 and are estimated to remain shut down through at least the end of the year, according to a news release:
•Brooklyn Health Center, 5208 Memphis Ave. in Cleveland
•Rocky River Medical Offices, 20575 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River
•State Road Family Practice, 12744 State Road in North Royalton
•Brunswick Health Center, 1299 Industrial Parkway North in Brunswick
•Medina Health Center, 111 West Reagan Parkway in Medina
•Main Campus Behavioral Health – Adult and Child (converting to telehealth)
Patients at the closed facilities with appointments are being referred to other locations or offered telehealth options.