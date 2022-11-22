MetroHealth President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros was fired Nov. 21 – less than two months before he was set to retire – after the board of trustees discovered that he had given himself more than $1.9 million in unapproved bonuses.
“On Saturday, the Board received the results of an investigation by outside counsel into compensation issues involving more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses Dr. Boutros authorized for himself, without disclosure to the Board, between 2018-2022,” Vanessa Whiting, board chair, wrote in a statement.
The board voted to terminate his employment for cause on Nov. 21, effective immediately.
“We have taken these actions mindfully and deliberately but with sadness and disappointment,” Whiting wrote. “We all recognize the wonderful things Dr. Boutros has done for our hospital and for the community. However, we know of no organization permitting its CEO to self-evaluate and determine their entitlement to an additional bonus and at what amount, as Dr. Boutros has done.”
Boutros, by his own admission, established specific metrics, conducted self-assessments of his performance under those metrics, and authorized payment to himself of more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses based on those self-evaluations between 2018 and 2022. The self-evaluations and the supplemental bonus amounts paid to Boutros were not disclosed to the board, even though his employment contract makes clear that the board sets his compensation, Whiting wrote.
She wrote that the board launched an internal investigation, led by the Tucker Ellis law firm in Cleveland, when they learned of these issues as they prepared for a CEO transition, resulting in the following actions to date:
• The board demanded immediate repayment of the supplemental bonus money. On Oct. 31, Boutros repaid $2,104,337.11, which represented the supplemental bonus money paid without approval for performance in calendar years 2017 through 2021, plus $124,003.86 in interest.
• The board on Nov. 9 approved and enacted immediate CEO spending and hiring limitations that were to remain in place through Dec. 31, 2022.
Boutros told the board at a public meeting that he had self-reported to the Ohio Ethics Commission on Nov.1, the day after the repayment, Whiting wrote.
The MetroHealth board of trustees is the only administrative body that can approve the CEO’s compensation, including bonuses, and set performance evaluation metrics for the CEO.
Boutros announced on Nov. 29, 2021, that he planned to retire at the end of 2022 after serving as president and CEO since 2013.
Dr. Nabil Chehade will assume the CEO’s duties on an interim basis until the hospital transitions to its new president and CEO, Dr. Airica Steed, on Dec. 5.
In his role as CEO of the MetroHealth Foundation, Boutros shepherded the largest donation in its history – $42 million from JoAnn and Bob Glick of Solon – and helped increase the campaign goal from $100 to $150 million.
Boutros received the 2022 Maurice Salztman Award from the Mount Sinai Health Foundation at its annual meeting June 8.
He serves on numerous nonprofit boards and also has been the recipient of dozens of awards and recognitions, including Richard H. Adler Community Leadership Award from the American Jewish Committee Cleveland, Albert G. and Audrey B. Ratner Community Leader Award from Global Cleveland, America’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare, Humanitarian Award from The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, George V. Voinovich Municipal Service Award from The Cuyahoga County Mayors & City Managers Association and the Stokes Community Leadership Award.