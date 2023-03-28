Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman has agreed to a 10-year contract extension as he leads the park district through its recently adopted Second Century of Stewardship System Plan, according to a news release.
The board of park commissioners authorized the extension at the March 2023 board meeting. The extension will be effective April 1, 2023, through August 31, 2034.
Zimmerman joined Cleveland Metroparks in 2010 and has helped grow the park district by more than 15% through strategic land acquisitions and added nearly 60 miles of trails to create a more connected, equitable and healthy region, the release stated.
The Second Century of Stewardship System Plan was adopted last year and lays out a bold vision to build on the success of Cleveland Metroparks over the past decade and sets forth core goals to conserve, welcome, sustain, innovate, engage and connect the park district to better the region, the release said. Zimmerman will also lead Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to its 150th anniversary and several projects.