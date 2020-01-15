Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is enhancing its rhino habitat and naming it the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve when it opens in late spring. The enhancement will more than double the size of the zoo’s habitat for its endangered Eastern black rhinoceros herd.
The announcement follows two donations to the project. In honor of Maltz’s gift, which was not announced, the reserve will be named after him. The Walter E. and Jean C. Kalberer Foundation will fund the Walter Kalberer Bull Barn and Jean Kalberer Rhino Yard.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve as the next habitat at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar said in a news release. “Daniel and the Kalberer family are passionate advocates of both animal welfare and conservation, and their gifts will help provide a new home for the Zoo’s growing herd.”
Plans to expand the rhino habitat were announced last year and construction began in September. The Cleveland Zoological Society board of directors has committed to fully fund the $2.5 million project.
The expansion also includes a second indoor rhino barn and introduces new complexities for the rhinos, including overhead shade and misting areas, a mud wallow and rubbing posts. The area will also feature a new, fully accessible viewing deck for guests.