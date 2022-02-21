Jane Meyer of Hunting Valley gave a $2.5 million gift to establish the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at University Hospitals in memory of her late husband, Henry L. Meyer III, and in celebration of the Meyer family’s legacy of leadership and service to the health system, according to a Feb. 16 news release.
Meyer and her three sons, Patrick, Andrew and Christopher, dedicate the endowed position, the Meyer Distinguished Chair, in memory of Henry who was a member of the UH Board of Directors for over 35 years and board chair from 1999 to 2003.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Henry and Jane for many years and witnessing their family’s contributions to our community and to University Hospitals in many ways,” Arthur F. Anton, chair of UH board of directors, said in the release. “This is a perfect way to honor the Meyer family’s legacy of leadership while also paying tribute to the visionary leadership of our new CEO.”
The late Henry Meyer had a 40-year long career at KeyCorp, starting as a teller and ultimately serving as CEO from 2001 to 2011. He led the bank during a period of significant growth and successfully navigated through the Great Recession of 2008. Jane Meyer enjoyed a career at Ernest & Young as a certified public accountant and also dedicated herself to volunteerism, serving on the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation board of trustees from 1988 to 200 and a term as board president from 1996 to 1998, the release said.
The Meyer family has been connected to the health system for generations as Henry’s mother, Anne Taylor Meyer, was a trustee of the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation for 40 years, and his grandmother, Frances Bicknell Taylor, was once president of the Rainbow Hospital board of trustees, the release said.
“UH was incredibly near and dear to Henry’s heart,” Jane Meyer said in the release. “He was born at UH and would note that it was the first air he breathed. A chair like this, that recognizes the importance of strong executive leadership and is meant to safeguard the future of a place he felt so deeply connected to, would mean the world to him.”
Endowed positions are among the highest honors in academic medicine and chairs for executive leadership are incredibly rare, the release said. Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, who became UH’s CEO in February 2021, has been named the inaugural Meyer Distinguished Chair in commemoration of his first anniversary as CEO and will be afforded resources to make innovative decisions and strategic investments that impact health care for patients in Northeast Ohio and beyond.
“No one exemplified strong, steady leadership more than Henry,” Megerian said in the release. “He served as board chair during a transformational time at UH – when we went from being a Cleveland hospital to a true health system. The enduring impact of his tenure is still felt at UH today. Receiving this recognition in his honor elevates the importance of this award even more.
“I am extremely humbled by Jane’s thoughtful generosity. Her leadership and commitment to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital has made an indelible mark on the patients and families we serve. To have her support and trust as I enter my second year as CEO is supremely motivating. Through the Meyer Distinguished Chair, I want to push our organization to improve access and value, to be leaders in science and translation, and to provide the most compassionate care.”
Megerian previously served in multiple leadership roles at UH, including president of UH Physician Network and System Institutes, and UH Physician Services, and chair of the department of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery. He is a renowned clinician and surgeon in the areas of hearing loss, cochlear implants and otology and neurotology issues, as well as a prolific researcher with more than 120 publications, the release said.
Megerian, a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, completed a residency in otolaryngology at University Hospitals and a research and clinical fellowship in otology and neurotology at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He completed a certificate program in health care management at Weatherhead School of Business at Case Western Reserve University, according to the release.